Kites will take to the sky over Woodbine Beach during Toronto WindFest on Saturday, Sept. 17

Gary Mark from the Toronto Kite Fliers raises his New Zealand-made piranha kite over Woodbine Beach during the Toronto WindFest in 2015. The 2022 version of WindFest is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Woodbine Beach. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Kite fliers, and those who love to watch kites flying in the air, will be pleased to hear that WindFest is back at Woodbine Beach on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event features a wide variety of kites being flown along the beach, south of the Woodbine Bathing Station.

WindFest’s hours on Sept. 17 are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those attending are invited to fly their own kites, or to take in some of the many elaborate kites which will be flown that day on Woodbine Beach.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Those planning on flying kites should bring their own as there will not be kites for sale or kite-making workshops at the event.

The event is organized by Toronto WindFest.

For more information, please go to https://www.facebook.com/torontowindfest