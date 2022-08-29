BuskerFest is back in Woodbine Park this coming Labour Day weekend

The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy takes place over the Labour Day weekend at Woodbine Park.

The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy is back in the Beach, and it will make its return over the Labour Day weekend in Woodbine Park.

Like many other large festivals, BuskerFest did not take place for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fundraiser for Epilepsy Toronto, this will be the 21st annual BuskerFest in the city.

Numerous buskers from around the world are slated to share their talents with those attending Woodbine Park over the entire Labour Day weekend.

Acts will include circus artists, daredevils, “feats of the impossible” and much more. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden and music at the festival. Buskers slated to take part in this year’s festival include the Hoop You Fire Show with Bex in Motion, Scarlett Black, Zola Molotov and Stasia Fantasia presenting a “dazzling” and “epic” fire show.

Also performing are Australia’s Rueben DotDotDot, the Lucky Barber juggler, ET the Mime, Construction Guys and more. The Toronto International BuskerFest is Ontario’s largest gathering of buskers.

BuskerFest will be open Friday, Sept. 2, from noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10 with proceeds to Epilepsy Toronto. Admission for children under 12 is $5. Early Bird family and friends passes for four can also be purchased on line.

For more information on BuskerFest and how to buy tickets, please go to www.torontobuskerfest.com