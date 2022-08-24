Sing is the outdoor movie slated for tonight at Kew Gardens

Sing will be The Beach BIA's outdoor movie for tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 24) at Kew Gardens park.

The Beach BIA’s outdoor movie for tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 24) at Kew Gardens park is Sing.

The movie will begin at sunset, and activities will start in the park about an hour before then.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for sitting on.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

Tonight’s showing is the second last of the summer for the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

The final film to be shown outdoors this summer will be Karate Kid on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

For more information on the summer movie nights and other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO