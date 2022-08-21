Otihew, an Indigenous reimagining of Othello, to be performed in Withrow Park by Shakespeare in The Ruff

Otihew, will be performed in Withrow Park from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4. The play explores Shakespearean themes through an Indigenous lens. and is presented by Shakespeare in The Ruff.

Shakespeare In The Ruff (SITR) will be presenting Otîhêw, an Indigenous reimagining of Othello written by PJ Prudat, starting this week in Withrow Park.

Performances will take place every day until Sept. 4, with the exception of Mondays. Performances are slated to start at 7:30 p.m. each evening beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

A preview performance is also scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at 7:30 p.m. Open rehearsals also took place in the park last week.

The show, which takes place in Withrow Park (south of Danforth Avenue between Logan and Carlaw avenues), explores Shakespearean themes through an Indigenous lens.

According to SITR, Otîhêw tells the story of an affluent Indigenous woman bound in the historical “custom-of-the-country” to Desmond, a fur-trader employed by the imperial trading and trafficking institution that drove colonization over sovereign Indigenous lands.

The play was directed by Philip Geller with Indigenous dramaturgy by Monique Mojica.

It stars Troy Adams, Ian Harold Badger, Gloria Mampuna, Raelyn Metcalf, Monique Mojica, B’atz’ Recinos.

Prices are on a pay-what-you-can-afford basis; however, guests can reserve a seat in advance at the price point that best suits their needs.

Guests are advised to bring personal lawn chairs, blankets, and/or a picnic as regular seating will be on the grass.

For more information, please go to https://shakespeareintheruff.com/otihew-2022/ or contact christine@shakespeareintheruff.com with questions regarding reservations and access options.