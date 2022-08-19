Dieppe’s 80th Anniversary: More than 50 soldiers from East Toronto killed in Second World War raid on Aug. 19, 1942

Private John Todd Walker, who grew up on Bingham Avenue, was killed at the age of 21 during the Dieppe raid on Aug. 19, 1942.

As Canada marks the 80th anniversary of the deadly Dieppe raid in the Second World War today, many of the East Toronto residents who gave their lives on Aug. 19, 1942 are being remembered.

As part of The Juno Beach Centre’s “He Lived Where You Lived” campaign connecting present-day residents to Canadian soldiers who died in the Dieppe raid, many local residents will be receiving postcards (or have already received them) letting them know the address they live at was once the home of those soldiers and their families.

The Dieppe raid was conducted mostly by Canadian troops in the French town of that name 80 years ago today. It ended in disaster with 900 Canadians killed in action or later dying of their wounds.

In the 10-hours of fighting that made up the Dieppe raid, 4,963 Canadians were wounded, captured or killed.

Historians say the lessons learned at Dieppe paved the way for the successful D-Day invasions of June 6, 1944, that marked the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

Still, Canadian soldiers paid a terrible price at Dieppe for those lessons to be learned.

On this day, Beach Metro Community News is remembering the Canadian soldiers who lived in our coverage area and were killed in the Dieppe raid. A total of 51 soldiers from the East Toronto area, including the Beach, Riverdale, southwest Scarborough and East York, were killed in the raid.

Many of them lived on neighbouring streets or just blocks from each other, and in one case lived almost directly across the street. Many of them served with the Royal Regiment of Canada.

Today we remember them:

Private Mason Mason Lewis Williamson, 28, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on what is now Scarboro Crescent in the Cliffside area of Scarborough.

Lance Corporal Thomas Edward Williamson, 39, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on what is now North Bonnington Avenue in the Kennedy and Danforth Road area of Scarborough.

Private Robert William Mitchell McLeod, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Warden Avenue in the Oakridge area of Scarborough.

Private Orill Edward Jones, 33, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Robinson Avenue in the Oakridge area of Scarborough.

Lance Corporal Robert William McClean, 22, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on August Avenue in the Oakridge area of Scarborough.

Private John Allister Mason, 25, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Audrey Avenue in the Birch Cliff area of Scarborough.

Private John Todd Walker, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Bingham Avenue in the Beach.

Private William David Bache, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Kingswood Road in the Beach.

Private William George Tunstead, 44, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Silver Birch Avenue in the Beach.

Private Albert James Gibson, 32, Royal Regiment of Canada, grew up on Queen Street East in the Beach, near Maclean Avenue.

Private Joseph Rhuda, 20, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Kippendavie Avenue in the Beach.

Private Leslie Walter Reid, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Woodbine Avenue in the Beach Hill area.

Private William Shirley Patrick Thornbury, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Merrill Avenue.

Private Cyril George Ludgate, 32, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Main Street in East York.

Sergeant Edwin Harold Hillier, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Glebemount Avenue in the Woodbine Heights area.

Private James Alexander, 30, Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, lived on Woodington Avenue in the Woodbine Heights area.

Private Andrew Redpath Hendry, 33, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived Wrenson Road in the Beach Hill area.

Sapper William Albert Brown, 23, Royal Canadian Engineers, lived Penny Lane in the Beach.

Private Austin Bertram Richards, 32, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Milverton Boulevard in the Woodbine Heights area.

Private James Sinclair, 23, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Milverton Boulevard in the Woodbine Heights area.

Private Carel Basil Walsh, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Thistlewood Lane near Coxwell and Danforth.

Private Earl James Sullivan, 28, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Craven Road.

Private Joseph Thompson, 21, Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, lived on Parkmount Road.

Private Dennis Gwynfryn Ambrey, 27, Royal Regiment of Canada, also lived on Parkmount Road – almost directly across the street from Private Thompson.

Private Howard Watson, 22, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Gerrard Street East just west of Coxwell Avenue.

Lance Corporal William Albert Rutherford, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Craven Road south of Gerrard Street East.

Private William James Marsh, 23, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Woodfield Road south of Queen Street East.

Warrant Officer Class II James Arthur Holohan, 39, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived in the Hiltz Avenue and Dundas Street East area – approximately where Greenwood Park Manor is now located.

Private Charles Kenneth Wright, 20, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Boultbee Avenue in the Pocket neighbourhood.

Private Gordon Patrick Mitich, 22, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Shudell Avenue in the Pocket neighbourhood.

Private Frederick Alonzo Benford, 28, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Ravina Crescent in the Jones and Danforth area.

Private John Wesley Stevenson, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on O’Connor Drive, just west of Donlands Avenue.

Sapper Harold Edward Barnes, 30, Royal Canadian Engineers, lived on Torrens Avenue in East York.

Private Ernest Ainsworth, 32, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Mallon Avenue in the Dundas and Jones area.

Lance Corporal Meyer Bubis, 27, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Gerrard Street East in Leslieville.

Private Walter Edward Gordon Ramage, 25, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Galt Avenue near Jones and Gerrard.

Sergeant Ewart Peaks, 34, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Bain Avenue just east of Pape Avenue.

Corporal James Arnold McFadden, 31, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Bain Avenue just west of Pape Avenue.

Private William George Moffatt, 23, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived off Gerrard Street East just west of Pape Avenue.

Private Larry Rowan, 21, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Bisley Street, northwest of Queen and Carlaw.

Sergeant Nelson Jones, 41, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Hogarth Avenue near Danforth and Logan.

Private John Leslie Scott, 22, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Grandview Avenue – just one block south of where Sergeant Jones lived.

Private Kenneth William Allen, 20, Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, lived on Jackman Avenue.

Sergeant David Beatty Lloyd Hassell, 27, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Bayfield Crescent near Broadview and Danforth.

Private Gordon Harold Poole, 26, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Broadview Avenue just south of O’Connor.

Private Harold James Norris, 33, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Torrens Avenue just around the corner from Private Poole.

Private Samuel Hood, 31, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Hampton Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue.

Private Stewart Kenneth Houser, 26, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived just off Allen Avenue in the Broadview and Dundas area.

Private Harry K. Young, 27, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Hamilton Street in the Broadview and Dundas area.

Private Joseph McCarthy, 36, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Broadview Avenue south of Dundas.

Private Frank Oswald Brown, 28, Royal Regiment of Canada, lived on Lewis Street south of Queen Street East.

For more information on the Juno Beach Centre and how it is remembering the 80th anniversary of Dieppe, please go to https://www.junobeach.org/commemorating-the-80th-anniversary-of-the-dieppe-raid/