Residents invited to help ‘paint-a-petal’ on mural at Kingston Road United Church this Saturday

Violet Sadia is the organizer of the Paint-A-Petal mural project at Kingston Road United Church on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Calling all artists, young and old, you are invited to help paint a mural at Kingston Road United Church this weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the highly visible mural will be painted on the construction boarding at the church located at 975 Kingston Rd.

The Paint-A-Petal event will help beautify the constructions site with colourful images of flowers while also supporting the church’s Raise Our Roof Fundraising project.

Participants are encouraged to bring the entire family to join in this community project.

“Make your statement by painting our big, bold flowers (pay-what-you-can, suggested donation $25),” said organizer Violet Sadia.

“This eye-catching artwork is designed to show that the church is still alive and kicking even while the 100-year-old slate roof is being replaced.”

While at the event, children (when they aren’t painting) can take part in a creative music workshop that will inspire painters with lively improvised music.

The creative music workshop will be led by a member of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.