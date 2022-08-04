Police seek help finding missing man, 52, last seen near Kingston and Waverley roads

Edward Kleare, 52, was last seen on Friday, July 15, in the Kingston Road area between Waverley Road and Lee Avenue.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old man last seen in the East Toronto area.

Edward Kleare, 52, was last seen on Friday, July 15, in the Kingston Road area between Waverley Road and Lee Avenue.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a thin build, grey hair, grey beard, and blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, light blue jean pants, white running shoes and a toque with blue and white stripes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, pr Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at online at https://www.222tips.com