The Beaches hold meet, greet and listening party on Queen Street East today

Local band The Beaches will be holding a meet-and-greet with fans on Queen Street East today to launch a collaborative beer brand which will help raise funds for Planned Parenthood in the United States.

The event takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Beaches Brewing Company at 1953 Queen St. E. (just west of Kenilworth Avenue) starting at 5 p.m.

The name of the beer is Grow Up Tomorrow, in honour The Beaches song by the same name. The beer is a German-style Kolsch made in collaboration with the Beaches Brewing Company.

Today’s event will feature a meet-and-greet with the band, and a “listening party” to music curated by the band members. The Beaches will not be performing at today’s event.

However, the band is making its homecoming with concerts this Friday, Aug. 5, and Saturday, Aug. 6, at the History nightclub on Queen Street East in the Beach. For more info on this week’s concerts, please go to https://www.historytoronto.com/events/detail/the-beaches

Members of the band are Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman McDaniels. The Miller sisters and McDaniels all grew up in the Beach.

So far, 2022 has been a great year for The Beaches as the band won the Juno Award in May for Canada’s Best Rock Album of the Year for Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album). Singles from the album include Snake Tongue, The Professional, Future Lovers, Let Go and Blow Up. The Beaches also won a Juno Award in 2018 for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The Beaches are on a North American tour this year, and this week’s homecoming concerts mark the end of the Canadian portion of the tour that began in May. Special guests with The Beaches on the tour are The Bluestones.

Starting next week, the band will be in the United States beginning with a show Aug. 9 in New York City, and wrapping up in October in Detroit.

Grow Up Tomorrow is The Beaches latest single and it was released in July.

For more information on The Beaches, visit them online at https://www.thebeachesband.com/