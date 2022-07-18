Toronto Beaches and Peterborough Lakers tied at one win each in best-of-five Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoff series

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse Team is in Peterborough tonight (July 18) for Game Three of their playoff series. The best-of-five series is tied at one win each.

The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoff series between Toronto Beaches and the Peterborough Lakers is tied at one win each going into tonight’s third game in Peterborough.

The best-of-five first round playoff series in the OJLL saw Toronto Beaches record a win and a loss in the first two games played at home in Ted Reeve Arena.

Toronto Beaches won the first game 13-10, but dropped the second match 14-9.

Game Three and Game Four in the series are set to take place in Peterborough on the nights of Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.

If a fifth and deciding game is necessary in the series, it will take place at Ted Reeve Arena on Wednesday, July 20 at Ted Reeve Arena.

For updates on how the series is going, please visit us online at www.beachmetro.com