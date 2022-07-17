Police arrest man in connection with murder of 32-year-old woman near Gerrard and Woodbine

Police said in a news release that Nicholas Hirsch, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Megan Elizabeth Crant, 32.

Toronto police have announced an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman earlier this month in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.

Police said in a news release that Nicholas Hirsch, 26, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Saturday, July 16.

The fatal shooting that took the life of Megan Elizabeth Crant, 32, happened on Thursday, July 7, at approximately 8:05 p.m. in the parking lot of a building at 1910 Gerrard St. E.

Crant was Toronto’s 35th homicide victim of 2022.

Police are continuing to look for Chelsey, Mais, 29, of Toronto, in connection with the shooting. She is wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said she should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, call 9-1-1 and do not approach, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com/