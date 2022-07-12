East York Blues Festival set to take place on Saturday, July 16

The East York Blues Festival will take place on Saturday, July 16, at the East York Civic Centre, from noon until 9 p.m.

The event will be at the East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave., from noon until 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Musicians slated to perform include feature act Danny Marks and the Bluz.FM Allstars. Also on the bill are The Tone Dogs, The Blues Miners, and Phil Hood and The Exclamation.

Along with the musical performances there will also be a food and beverage terrace, local artisan tables and kids face painting.

Those attending are urged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Toronto East Rotary Club.

For more information, please go to https://www.torontoeastrotary.com/