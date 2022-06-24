Historic walk on June 25 to start near Beach Fire Station and head west to Ashbridge Estate

Participants in an historic walk to be led by Gene Domagala on Saturday, June 25, are asked to meet at 1 p.m. near the Beach Fire Station on Queen Street East just east of Woodbine Avenue.

A walk highlighting the history of the Queen Street East area between Woodbine Avenue and the Ashbridge Estate will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, June 25.

The walk be led by local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala. It will begin at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the northeast corner of Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East, near the Beach Fire Station.

The walk will head west along Queen Street East to the Ashbridge Estate, which is located east of Greenwood Avenue just west of Woodfield Road.

Domagala said some highlights of the walk will include a visit to the site of the old Woodbine Race Track, the historic Corpus Christi Catholic Church, and a plaque recognizing the former location of one of Ontario’s oldest golf courses on the northwest corner of Queen and Kingston Road.

Also featured will be Small’s Pond and Small’s Corners, the old community of Berkely, the Beach Triangle, and some of the sites of the old hotels along Queen Street East.