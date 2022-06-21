Artists Ash Jetha and David Barron team up to present show on Normandy Boulevard on June 29

Local artists David Barron and Ash Jetha will be presenting an art show at a home on Normandy Boulevard on Wednesday, June 29. Inset images show paintings by Barron and Jetha.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

East Toronto residents David Barron and Ash Jetha will be hosting a Summer Art Show this June.

The show will take place at 82 Normandy Blvd., in the Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue area, on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 5:30 p.m. The plan is to hold the show in the back garden of the home, weather permitting. If raining, the show will take place inside.

Both Barron and Jetha paint in oil, but there styles are different.

This is the first time the two have teamed up to present a show, and the first public showing of her art that Jetha has been involved in. “I had done some private showings with friends, but this is my first public show,” she said.

Barron has done previous public art shows, but this is the first time for one at 82 Normandy. “We’ve been trying to do this show since 2020 (but were unable to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions),” he said.

Barron describes his painting style as “some abstract and expressionism in oil.”

He said it was a “looser abstract impressionist” style.

Jetha’s paintings, also in oil, veer more towards realism and are almost photographic in their look and detail.

Both painters said they love working in the medium of oil painting.

“I love the feeling of the oil painting as you put it on the canvas,” said Barron.

Jetha agreed. “It’s a very sensual experience as you put the oil on as it engages all the senses,” she said.

Another reason she enjoys creating with oil paint is that the painting can be worked at “for hours, unlike acrylic.”

Barron and Jetha tend to paint landscapes and city scapes and paintings that reflect what they see in the world around them.

Barron said some his artistic inspirations include the Group of Seven, Monet and Van Gogh.

Jetha, who worked for years as a real estate agent, decided to encourage and grow her artistic skills about six years ago.

“I decided to take my artsy side to the next level and started painting in acrylic because it was cheaper and easier, but I wanted to take it to the next level again with oils.”

Jetha said her paintings are very realistic in the look. “They are like a picture, photo-like,” she said.

For more information on the June 29 show hosted by Barron and Jetha, please contact them at david.barron@rogers.com or ash@ashjetha.com

Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the show.