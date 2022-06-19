Deja Views: A look at the construction of the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant in the late 1930s

The photo above from the City of Toronto Archives shows R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant under construction on Queen Street East sometime in the early 1930s. Inset photo shows the same view of the plant in recent times.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This archival photo (above) of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant was captured sometime in the early 1930s.

The photo is from the City of Toronto Archives.

It wasn’t until 1941 when the treatment plant on Queen Street East at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue was fully completed.

It truly is a masterful work of architecture, encompassing the Art Deco style, which was a very popular movement at that time.

Today it provides Toronto with 30 per cent of its water supply.

