Luminato’s Woodbine Weekend set for June 18 and 19 at Woodbine Park in the Beach

Dominique Fils-Aime will be performing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, as part of Luminato's Woodbine Weekend festivities at Woodbine Park. Photo: Luminato.

The Luminato Festival is coming to Woodbine Park in the Beach this weekend.

Luminato’s Woodbine Weekend is set for Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

The free event will feature concerts, art, food, a Mobile Mini Powwow, and the audio drama The Great Fire.

The weekend’s lineup will celebrate Toronto’s diverse cultures and communities, said Luminato on its website.

Woodbine Park will be transformed “into a magical urban fairground” said Luminato of the plans for Woodbine Weekend.

Saturday’s festivities get underway at 1:30 p.m.

Scheduled performances that day include Moskitto Bar at 1:30 p.m.; Lakou Mizik at 3 p.m.; the Mobile Mini Powwow at 4:20 p.m.; Dominique Fils-Aime at 5 p.m.; Wtich Prophet at 6:30 p.m.; Sudan Archives at 7:30 p.m.; and Horace Andy with the Hardcore Band at 8:30 p.m. There will also be performances of The Great Fire, an immersive audio drama by Necessary Angel Theatre Company, at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s events get underway at 1:30 p.m. with The Great Fire performances at 1:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Other scheduled performances on Sunday are Ansley Simpson at 1:30 p.m.; G.R. Grittt at 2:30 p.m.; the Lemon Bucket Orkestra at 3:30 p.m.; the Mobile Mini Powwow at 4:50 p.m.; Baker Boy at 5 p.m.; Ukrainian folktronica band GO_A ҐоуЕй d (making their Toronto debut) at 6 p.m.; DJ Shub presents War Club Live at 7 p.m.; and the film Zaagidiwin at 8 p.m.

The film reflects on our relationship with nature, and the way in which we love the land and each other. “Following the half human-half bird Nanabozo (a trickster-like character) we travel from the land into the city core, revealing its beauty as well as its darkness,” said Luminato. “On the journey, Nanabozo discovers hope and returns to the land, witnessing a beautiful healing gift through dance. Created by Denise Bolduc, and originally commissioned for Luminato’s 2021 digital festival, now you can see Zaagidiwin on the big screen under the setting sun.”

Woodbine Park (1695 Queen St. E.) is located just east of Coxwell Avenue and north of Lake Shore Boulevard East.

For more information on Luminato’s Woodbine Weekend, please go to https://luminatofestival.com/event/woodbine-weekend/