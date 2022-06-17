East of the Don Chorus presents A Beautiful Night in The Neighbourhood concerts on Saturday

The East of the Don Chorus will be presenting its A Beautiful Night In The Neighbourhood concerts on the evening of Saturday, June 18, at the Toronto United Mennonite Church on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The East of the Don Chorus presents its A Beautiful Night In The Neighbourhood concerts on the evening of Saturday, June 18.

Formerly known as the Beach Hill Choir, the East of the Don Chorus is under the musical direction of Damaris Schumucker.

Saturday’s concert will take place at the Toronto United Mennonite Church, 1774 Queen St. E. just east of Kingston Road, in the Beach.

There will be two performances on June 18, with one at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will also be a bake sale between the two performances.

Residents are invited to join the East of the Don Chorus for “a joyous celebration of community and song! Our song selections are fun for the whole family and children are welcome.”

Cost for tickets is pay-what-you-can. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-beautiful-night-in-the-neighbourhood-tickets-349990810937