East of the Don Chorus presents A Beautiful Night in The Neighbourhood concerts on Saturday

The East of the Don Chorus presents its A Beautiful Night In The Neighbourhood concerts on the evening of Saturday, June 18.
Formerly known as the Beach Hill Choir, the East of the Don Chorus is under the musical direction of Damaris Schumucker.
Saturday’s concert will take place at the Toronto United Mennonite Church, 1774 Queen St. E. just east of Kingston Road, in the Beach.
There will be two performances on June 18, with one at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will also be a bake sale between the two performances.
Residents are invited to join the East of the Don Chorus for “a joyous celebration of community and song! Our song selections are fun for the whole family and children are welcome.”
Cost for tickets is pay-what-you-can. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-beautiful-night-in-the-neighbourhood-tickets-349990810937
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!