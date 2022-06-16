Bard in the Park performances at Kew Gardens continue through until June 19

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a past performance of Bard in the Park,

Bard in the Park performances will continue in Kew Gardens park from Thursday, June 16, through to Sunday, June 19.

The event brings performances of plays by William Shakespeare to local parks, and is presented by the Panoply Theatre Collective.

This year sees an adaptation of Love’s Labour’s Lost, titled Love Sick, that will be presented in Kew Gardens park on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The performances on the evenings of June 16 and 17 are at 7 p.m. On Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, there will be 2 p.m. matinee performances.

The Bard in the Park performances are pay-what-you-can events, but donations are strongly suggested.

Seating is not provided and those attending are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on.

Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.

For more information on the performances, please go to www.bardinthepark.com