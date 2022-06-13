Malvern Collegiate’s Student Art Show set for Tuesday, June 14

Malvern Collegiate hosts its Student Art Show on Tuesday, June 14.
The show will take place in the school’s cafeteria from 3 to 9 p.m.
Members of the community are welcome to attend the show.
Included in the show will be selected works by Visual Arts students of all grades.
These include paintings, sculptures, prints and drawings in all types of media. Works by the Grade 11 and Grade 12 Media Arts students including projects in Photoshop and digital animation.
Also, a special feature of the show will be tours of the Grade 12 student murals that have been completed on doors and walls around the inside of the school, There will also be a special display of the Grade 12 students’ self-directed studio projects.
This will be Malvern’s first Student Art Show in the last three years since the 2020 and 2021 versions of the show could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malvern Collegiate is located at 55 Malvern Ave.
