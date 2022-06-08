Beaches Arts and Crafts Show back at Kew Gardens park this weekend

The Signatures Beaches Arts and Crafts Show is back at Kew Gardens park this coming weekend.
Returning after an absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show is set to take place on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.
A Beach tradition in Kew Gardens since 1984, the free-to-attend show will feature the works of more than 150 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.
This year’s show will also help raise funds for The Neighbourhood Group, a local charitable organization that serves the needs of community members of all ages in a number of ways including housing and support services.
The Beaches Arts and Crafts Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E.
For more information on this year’s show, please go to https://signatures.ca/beaches-arts-and-crafts/