Deja Views: Leuty Lifeguard Station has been part of the Beach for more than 100 years

The photo above was taken by Lorie Murdoch and shows the Leuty Lifeguard Station in 1982. Inset photo shows how it looks now.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

It is the most photographed landmark in the Beach. How many ways can one shoot a white box with a red roof?

Well apparently there are plenty.

Lorie Murdoch gave us a unique perspective of the Leuty Lifeguard Station in 1982.

It has a long history of being moved around, falling into disrepair (almost demolished, check out Gene Domagala: Save our Station) and a magnet for graffiti, but for more than 100 years it has maintained its charm and usefulness to the Beach community and visitors alike.

Thank you Lorie for sharing this image with our readership.

If you, like Lorie, have an image of any landmark in the Beach, please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: A community celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the Leuty Lifeguard Station (which actually took place in 2020 but had to be very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions) is set to take place on the evening of June 24 at the station.