Provincial Election 2022: Advance polls open May 19 to 28 in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Advance polls for the provincial election will be open locally from May 19 to 28. Election Day in Ontario is June 2.

Advance polls for the upcoming provincial election are set to open in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth on Thursday, May 19.

This year will see more opportunities to voters to cast a ballot in advance polls prior to Election Day on June 2.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

In the riding of Beaches-East York, advance polls are planned for the following locations and dates:

From May 19 to May 28, advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library, 2161 Queen St. E.; the Main Square Community Recreation Centre, 245 Main St.; and the Stan Wadlow Clubhouse, 373 Cedarvale Ave.

Voters in the riding can also cast a ballot any day up until June 1 at the Beaches-East York Returning Office which is located at 2575 Danforth Ave., just east of Main Street. The office will be open for in-person voting Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open on Sunday, May 29, from noon to 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 22, the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters. In-person voting at the returning office ends at 6 p.m. on June 1.

For more information, the Beaches-East York Returning Office can be contacted at 1-833-905-0146.

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

In the riding of Scarborough Southwest, advance polls are planned for the following locations and dates:

From May 19 to May 28, advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Birchmount Community Centre, 93 Birchmount Rd.; the Cliffcrest Public Library, 3017 Kingston Rd.; and the Don Montgomery Community Recreation Centre, 2467 Eglinton Ave, just west of Midland Avenue.

Voters in the riding can also cast a ballot any day up until June 1 at the Scarborough Southwest Returning Office which is located at Eglinton Town Centre (24 Lebovic Ave., Unit C1. The office will be open for in-person voting Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open Sunday, May 29, from noon to 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 22, the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters. In-person voting at the returning office ends at 6 p.m. on June 1.

For more information, the Scarborough Southwest Returning Office can be reached at 1-833-305-3163.

TORONTO-DANFORTH

In the riding of Toronto-Danforth, advance polls are planned for the following locations and dates:

From May 19 to May 28, advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the East York Community Centre, 1081 ½ Pape Ave., just north of Torrens Avenue; and at the Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E., just west of Booth Avenue.

Voters in the riding can also cast a ballot any day up until June 1 at the Toronto-Danforth Returning Office at Holy Name Church, 606 Danforth Ave. The office will be open for in-person voting Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open on Sunday, May 29, from noon to 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 22, the office will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for voters. In-person voting at the returning office ends at 6 p.m. on June 1.

For more information, the Toronto-Danforth Returning Office can be reached at 1-833-905-4090.