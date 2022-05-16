Little Kitchen Academy in the Beach combines cooking for kids with Montessori programs

Longtime Beach residents Hayley Sexton and her husband Eamon Clark are the owners of the Little Kitchen Academy on Queen Street East in the Beach. The official opening is set for Tuesday, May 17. Photo: Submitted.

By SHAH RUBY and VANESSA LARKEY

Little Kitchen Academy (LKA), the Montessori-inspired culinary school, has cooked up a new location in the Beach. The franchise is owned by longtime Beach residents, Hayley Sexton and her husband Eamon Clark.

After having their second child during the pandemic, Hayley and Eamon were looking to start something new for their family. Elizabeth, a friend of the couple, had recently discovered Little Kitchen Academy. Elizabeth instantly thought that Hayley and Eamon would be the perfect fit to open a location in Toronto.

The more Hayley learned about Little Kitchen Academy, the more she fell in love with every aspect of it.

“Little Kitchen Academy offers children the confidence and ability to do for themselves. Taking pride in something made by their own hands empowers children,” she said.

With its Montessori inspired programming, math and science are also on the menu.

Hayley and Eamon have worked for their family businesses in the community for more than 15 years. Hayley’s mom is the owner of Boardwalk Montessori School and Eamon’s family own Rodney’s Oyster House.

Opening Little Kitchen Academy was a natural fit for the couple.

“I grew up in the Beach, on Kenilworth Avenue. I love it here and couldn’t imagine a better place for Little Kitchen,” said Hayley.

Little Kitchen Academy offers classes seven days a week for ages three through 19. The ingredients used in their meals are seasonal, local and organic. All of the recipes are meat, poultry, and nut free with special accommodations made for those who are gluten or dairy free.

Besides the delicious and healthy recipes that students make “from scratch to consumption”, they also learn about planting and harvesting ingredients, as each location has a “grow wall” to cultivate edible plants.

“We are excited to welcome children into the Beach kitchen, sharing our love for food and Montessori.” Hayley said.

Located at 2052 Queen St. E. (between Lee and Hambly avenues), The Little Kitchen Academy, The Beach officially opens on Tuesday, May 17.

Spring sessions are now open for registration.

For more information, go to https://littlekitchenacademy.com/locations/toronto-beach/

Or feel free to connect with them on social @lkatorontothebeach