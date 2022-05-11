Quarantine Book Club exhibit now on at The Great Escape Book Store as part of Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

Lisa Fox and Jessica Kalmar are the creators of the Quarantine Book Club exhibit now taking place in the garage behind The Great Escape Book Store on Kingston Road. Inset photos: a photo by Jessica Kalmar.

The Quarantine Book Club photo exhibit is now taking place in the garage at the rear of The Great Escape Book Store on Kingston Road.

The exhibit is part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival now on at venues across Toronto.

The exhibit space at The Great Escape Book Store, 957 Kingston Rd., is in the large wooden garage at the rear of the building. It has been used for CONTACT shows before and also for other arts and community events.

Photographers Lisa Fox and Jessica Kalmar are the creators of the Quarantine Book Club exhibit.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the longtime friends and visual artists “photographically responded to 21 books we read simultaneously from May 202 to December 2021.”

They combined their “image-based reactions” with each story’s perceived message “and our reflections of how the quarantine affected us personally.”

They said their conversations and photos have helped them both to understand their feelings during the pandemic and its forced isolation, and to motivate their art.

The Quarantine Book Club exhibit is on until May 31. Hours of the exhibition in back garage are the same as The Great Escape Book Store’s which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information on the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, please go to https://scotiabankcontactphoto.com/

For more information on photographer Lisa Fox, please go to http://www.thefoxcraft.com/