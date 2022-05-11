Bake sale fundraiser for Ukrainian families to take place at Beaches Recreation Centre on May 14

A bake sale and fundraiser for the families of Ukrainian children getting cancer treatment in Toronto will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

A fundraiser for the Ukrainian families of children undergoing cancer treatment at the Hospital for Sick Children is planned for the Beach on Saturday, May 14.

The bake sale and fundraiser will take place at the Beaches Recreation Centre, 6 Williamson Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is being organized by the children who attend programs at the Beaches Recreation Centre with the support of local resident Gabby Jacob.

Funds raised will go to the families of the Ukrainian children who had to come to Toronto to continue their cancer treatment after their country was invaded by Russia.