Provincial Election 2022: Toronto-Danforth voters can find out more about candidates at events set for May 10 and 17

An all-candidates' meet and greet event for the Toronto-Danforth riding will take place at the Ralph Thornton Community Centre on Tuesday, May 17.

A group of community organizations in the east end have come together to host two all-candidate events for the upcoming provincial election.

Each event offers voters a different way to learn about and engage with the candidates who hope to represent the riding of Toronto-Danforth at Queens Park.

The first event is a virtual candidates’ meeting that will take place on the night of Tuesday, May 10.

This online Zoom meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m., will be moderated by radio/television and Dragon’s Den host Dianne Buckner. The candidates will all speak, then be asked to answer a series of questions from the community and the crowd. This format means that people will hear from all the candidates, get a sense of their platforms and learn more about issues that affect this community.

To take part in tonight’s virtual event on Zoom, please go to www.bit.ly/PROVACM)

There will also be an in-person all-candidates’ meet and greet event set for Tuesday, May 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.,. at the Ralph Thornton Community Centre, 765 Queen St. E. near Saulter Street.

At this informal drop-in style event, the candidates will be at tables where people can interact with them one-on-one to get to know them, raise issues and ask questions.

Organizers said the May 17 event is also a great opportunity to engage kids in the democratic process and will be well suited to people who have specific questions or who don’t like formal meetings.

The participating organizations for both candidates’ events are Applegrove Community Complex, Don Valley Community Legal Services, Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre, The Neighbourhood Food Hub, Ralph Thornton Community Centre and South Riverdale Community Health Centre.