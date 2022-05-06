Police seek man after woman hit on head with metal object while walking near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a woman was attacked and struck on the head with a metal object earlier this week near the intersection of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.
Police were called to the area at 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, for a reported assault.
According to police, a woman was travelling on an eastbound Danforth Avenue TTC bus and exited at Victoria Park where she began to walk north on the east side of the street.
A not known to the woman allegedly approached her from behind and struck her on the head with a metal object. Police said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The male suspect fled south on Victoria Park towards Danforth Avenue, police said.
The suspect is described as 200 pounds, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white running shoes, possible Nike Air Force Ones, a grey jean jacket, a black sweater with white stripes, and a dark coloured baseball cap. He was also carrying a grey single strap back pack.
Images of the suspect have been released by police. The can be viewed by going to https://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/52844
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!