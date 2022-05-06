Police seek man after woman hit on head with metal object while walking near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was allegedly hit in the head with a metal object while walking on Victoria Park Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue, on the morning of Sunday, May 1. Inset photo is a security camera image of the male suspect.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect after a woman was attacked and struck on the head with a metal object earlier this week near the intersection of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

Police were called to the area at 3:09 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, for a reported assault.

According to police, a woman was travelling on an eastbound Danforth Avenue TTC bus and exited at Victoria Park where she began to walk north on the east side of the street.

A not known to the woman allegedly approached her from behind and struck her on the head with a metal object. Police said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect fled south on Victoria Park towards Danforth Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as 200 pounds, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white running shoes, possible Nike Air Force Ones, a grey jean jacket, a black sweater with white stripes, and a dark coloured baseball cap. He was also carrying a grey single strap back pack.

Images of the suspect have been released by police. The can be viewed by going to https://torontopolice.on.ca/newsreleases/52844

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com