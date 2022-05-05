55 Division Community Police Day set for Jimmie Simpson Park on May 7

The 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee will be hosting its Community Police Day on Saturday, May 7.

The event, which was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, is back and taking place at Jimmie Simpson Park, 872 Queen St. E. at Booth Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free Community Police Day event is open to everyone to attend.

It will include a variety of events including police vehicles and bicycle safety.