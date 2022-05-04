Man, 27, charged with assault after alleged spitting incident on TTC subway train

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly spit on while travelling on a subway train westbound from Broadview Station earlier this year.
According to police, a man allegedly spat on a woman twice while on the train on Friday, Feb. 25. Police did not release the exact time that the incident took place.
In a news release on the morning of May 4, police said 27-year-old Joseph O’Sullivan Martinez, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault. He was also charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone else with information is asked to call 416-808-5500. Police can also be contacted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or at online at https://www.222tips.com
