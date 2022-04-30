Beacher Stephanie McLean taking part in Palimpsest project with artists from around the world

Beach artist Stephanie McLean is part of the Palimpsest project in which she and six other artists work together to create paintings for an upcoming exhibition in Vancouver. Photo: Palimpsest website.

By ELIZABETH MARTIN

Beach artist Stephanie McLean will be taking part in the upcoming Palimpsest art exhibition in Vancouver.

Palimpsest is a unique exhibition by a group of seven artists, two in the United States, one in the United Kingdom and three in Canada — including McLean. Together, they make up the International Art Alliance, a group of artists who met in online course last year and decided to work together to put on a show.

The result of their collaboration is Palimpsest in which the artists will work together to create a series of original works that will have layers done by each participant. The final works will then be displayed in 2023 at Vancouver exhibition, though exact times and location are still to be announced.

Palimpsest, by definition, is something that has been transformed while still having evident traces of its previous form. The exhibit will bring together all the styles of the different artists involved into one piece that layers each artist’s painting into something representative of the group.

The artists involved have unique painting styles, said McLean. Some focus on oil painting, colour, light, balance, divinity and more. The goal is to join together the seven artists to make something creative out of all their various styles.

“Each artist would paint or do whatever they do for their art as a first layer…then ship it to the next person in line, we have a whole sort of schedule and order of artists to whom we’re shipping these pieces,” said McLean

The artist who begins each painting will have an intention behind it that the artists following will continue, she said.

“In the end…I guess our challenge is to be able to adapt our styles to fit in with the intention of the painting,” said McLean.

The Palimpsest project takes time because the art works have to be shipped to each of the artists through the mails. Other artists taking part in Palimpsest are Cheryl Willcox, Julie Brayton, Lara Spadetto, Rose L. Williams, Ross C. Berman and Denise Buisman Pilger.

“So right now, I think we have one piece that has five layers on it. So there are two more people to go through for that one particular painting,” said McLean.

McLean, who grew up in Montreal but now lives in the Beach, has been an artist her whole life. She studied music at Concordia University, and attributes jazz to influencing her artistry and to her becoming a painter.

“I sort of I use jazz as my muse to paint. I’m always listening to music, usually jazz, not always jazz, but usually jazz when I paint,” she said.

For more information on Palimpsest and the International Art Alliance, please go to https://www.internationalartalliance.org

The artists also hold regular events on Facebook and YouTube which can be accessed through the above website.

For more information on McLean, her art and where to see it on display, please go to https://www.stephaniemcleanart.ca/