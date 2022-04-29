Two teenage boys charged after 14-year-old boy stabbed outside Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute

Two teenage boys are facing assault charges after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on the afternoon of Monday, April 25.
Police were called to the school at 3663 Danforth Avenue, east of Birchmount Road, at 3 p.m. for the incident that took place outside the school.
According to police, three boys became involved in an altercation that resulted in a 14-year-old boy being stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
Two suspects fled the area, but were arrested on Wednesday, April 27, police said.
A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy are both charged with assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, information identifying the victim or the accused cannot be published.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact police in 41 Division at 416-808-41100, or anonymously online to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!