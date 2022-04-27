Former Beach Citizen of the Year Patricia Silver inducted into Clayton Education Foundation Hall of Fame in St. Louis

Patricia Silver, Beach Citizen of the Year 2010, with her plaque at the Clayton Education Foundation Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this month in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo: Submitted.

Patricia Silver, Beach Citizen of the Year 2010, was inducted into the Clayton Education Foundation Hall of Fame in St. Louis, Missouri on April 22 in honour of her lifetime achievements in the performing arts.

“I am thrilled to be among luminaries who have made a positive impact in business, science, and humanities. Arts define the culture of a nation, and arts education is critical to student development. Music has taken me around the world to many exciting stages,” said Silver.

The Clayton Education Foundation Hall of Fame honours alumni of Clayton High School and its surrounding school district in Clayton, Missouri.

Silver is a graduate of the school’s class of 1967.

As Patty the Clown, she will return to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her award-winning Sphere Clown Band ‘Clowntown’ show.

A long-time Beach resident, Silver has been a founder or key member of many community groups, including the Beach Triangle Residents Association, Danforth Mosiac BIA, EAST Alternative School, and the Beach Hebrew Institute.

Alongside her son, John-Michael Erlendson, she helps manage Canada’s premier a cappella festival, SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival.

SING! concerts and workshops run from May 26 through June 5, and include international headliners Take 6 (the most awarded vocal group in history), the Kinsey Sicks “Dragapella” show, a salute to Broadway, Collegium Musicale Estonian Choir, three world-champion beatboxers from France, and the first ever a cappella film festival.

Local group FreePlay will launch their new CD as part of SING! on May 29 at 3030 Dundas St. W.

For more details about this year’s SING!, please go to https://www.singtoronto.com/

For more on the Clayton Education Foundation Hall of Fame, please go to https://www.claytoneducationfoundation.org/s/1537/17/home.aspx