Deja Views: Looking back to the Queen Street East and Lee Avenue area in 1996

This photo of Queen Street East just west of Lee Avenue was taken by Lorie Murdoch in 1996.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Lorie Murdoch sent me the wonderful image above. She photographed these businesses (on the sunny side of Queen Street East, just a little west of Lee Avenue) in 1996.

Thank you Lorie, I don’t know how many times my son and I strolled into Beach Food Mart to be warmly greeted by Sue. There was always a great deal to be had.

Do you have any old photos of any businesses on Queen Street East that you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: The insert image, showing the location today, has been digitally altered to reflect that the Fight For Our Beach Metro News sign is now on display in the window of the former Black’s shop.