Beyond Meat to host Earth Day event in the Beach featuring free Beyond Burgers

The trail in Woodbine Beach Park near the Toronto Beach Club will be the site of an Earth Day event hosted by Beyond Meat on Friday, April 22.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Beyond Meat will be hosting a “Ride-Thru” in the Beach for free burgers.

Those attending can bike, roll, skate or walk through the “multi-stop adventure that ends with a free Beyond Burger.”

The event is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Woodbine Beach, near the Toronto Beach Club on Lake Shore Boulevard East.

“By offering an engaging and interactive way to enjoy the Beyond Burger this Earth Day, were helping Torontonians bridge the connection between their everyday food choices and the growing urgency of climate change,” said Heena Verma, Marketing Director Canada, Beyond Meat in a news release.

For more information, please go to www.beyondmeat.com