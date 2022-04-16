Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade set for afternoon of Sunday, April 17, along Queen Street East

The Easter Bunny waves during the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade in this file photo from 2019.

The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade is back and it is taking place on Sunday, April 17, along Queen Street East in the Beach starting at 2 p.m.

The parade route runs along Queen Street East, starting at Neville Park Boulevard in the east and making its way westbound to Woodbine Avenue. It will take approximately two hours for it to pass any one point.

The Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade is the largest Easter Parade in North America.

What makes this Sunday’s parade even more special is that for the past two years it was not able to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers, spectators and participants are all thrilled that the parade is happening this year.

“Everybody is very excited to participate again. We’re really looking forward to having people lining up along Queen Street and getting back to normal,” said Lido Chilelli, one of the parade organizers.

Residents and those planning on attending the parade need to be aware of the following road closures on Sunday.

Toronto police said in a news release that Queen Street East and neighbouring roadways between Fallingbrook Road and Neville Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. on April 17, as the parade organizes and participants get into position.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Queen Street East will fully closed from Neville Park Boulevard to Woodbine Avenue. Also, Woodbine Avenue will be fully closed from Queen Street East to the curve where it becomes Lake Shore Boulevard East. The full closure will continue along Lake Shore Boulevard East to Coxwell Avenue.

The parade is expected to end at 4 p.m., police said.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation, police said. The TTC will be re-routing its vehicles around the closures on Sunday, and riders and may experience delays.

The Easter Parade has been taking place in the Beach since 1967.

It was originally routed along the Boardwalk for its first seven years. The Beaches Lions Club became actively involved in 1973, and the next year the parade moved to Queen Street East. By 1981, the Lions had become the parade’s official organizer.

For more info on the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/