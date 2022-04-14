Malvern Collegiate girls hockey team wins city championship

The Malvern Black Knights girls hockey team celebrate their Toronto District Secondary School Athletic Association Tier 1 championship at Ted Reeve Arena on April 12. Members of the Malvern girls hockey team are Amelia Doty, Miku Martineau, Abby Calvert, Madison Tiro, Brianna Murphy, Allison O'Leary, Rachel Aziz, Hannah Longley, Téa Lavallée, Emma Watt, Morgan Lille, Mary-Ruth MacDonald, Celena Mickevicius, and Caitlin Rother. Team members not in the photo are Millie Watson, Kate Custance, Rachel McColl, and Chiara Kim. Team coaches are Janine Davies, Carter Livingstone, and Macy Hoffman. Photo; Submitted.

The Malvern Collegiate Institute Black Knights girls varsity hockey team are the city champions for the 2022 season.

The girls won the Toronto District Secondary School Athletic Association (TDSSAA) Tier 1 championship on Tuesday, April 12, with a 6-2 victory over Northern Secondary School in the title game.

This is the first city championship won by a Malvern girls varsity hockey team in recent history.

With the championship game being played at nearby Ted Reeve Arena, the Black Knights had a large number of Malvern fans cheering them on.

The Black Knights jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first period on the strength of a pair of goals by Celena Mickevicius.

In the third period, Mickevicius completed the hat trick to with a shorthanded goal to put the game out of reach at 5-2. Other Malvern goal scorers in the championship game were Madison Tiro, with two, and Morgan Lille.

Goalie Rachel Aziz put in a solid goaltending performance for the Black Knights, who also benefitted from strong defensive play.

Due to COVID-19, the hockey season for girls teams in the TDSSAA was a short and condensed one.

In regular season play, the Black Knights had a record of two wins and one loss, which saw them finished in second in the East Division.

Malvern then beat Richview Collegiate Institute and Leaside High School in the playoffs to qualify for the championship game.

Members of the Malvern girls hockey team are Amelia Doty, Miku Martineau, Abby Calvert, Madison Tiro, Brianna Murphy, Allison O’Leary, Rachel Aziz, Hannah Longley, Téa Lavallée, Emma Watt, Morgan Lille, Mary-Ruth MacDonald, Celena Mickevicius, Caitlin Rother, Millie Watson, Kate Custance, Rachel McColl, and Chiara Kim.

Team coaches are Janine Davies, Carter Livingstone, and Macy Hoffman.