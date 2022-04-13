Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team to play home games at Leaside Memorial Gardens this spring and summer

This Beach Metro Community News file photo from 2019 shows the Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team (white sweaters) in action at Ted Reeve Arena. For the 2022 season, the Toronto Beaches will be playing their home games at Leaside Memorial Arena.

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team will be moving the “Sandbox” a bit to the northwest for home games during the upcoming 2022 season.

The team’s traditional home has been Ted Reeve Arena, at Main Street and Gerrard Street East. The Toronto Beaches team plays in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL), and when they host a game at Ted Reeve they refer to the rink as the Sandbox.

Due to “state of good repair” work being done at Ted Reeve this spring and summer, the team announced recently that Leaside Memorial Gardens will be its home for the 2022 season.

“The team, unfortunately, will not be able to play their home games in the Sandbox,” said a recent press release from Toronto Beaches. “We are extremely excited, however, to call the (Leaside) Memorial Gardens our home for the coming season.”

Toronto Beaches president Carter Livingstone said that the team is excited to get the regular season in the OJLL started next month.

“Leaside Memorial Gardens is a great old barn with many similarities to Ted Reeve. Our Beach Boys should see a flawless transition to our temporary home this season,” he said.

Toronto Beaches opens the OJLL season in Whitby with a game against the Whitby Warriors on May 17.

The first home game of the season, at Leaside Memorial Gardens (1073 Millwood Rd.), is on May 19 as Toronto Beaches host the Burlington Chiefs.

To see the full OJLL regular season schedule for 2022, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/ojll