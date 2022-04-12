Exodus Workout event to raise funds in support of youth involvement in sports

Reliance Fitness is making its move to the Toronto City Sports Centre in East York with a fundraising Exodus Workout and run on Saturday, April 16.

This Saturday’s Exodus Workout run will help raise funds for youth involvement in sports.

Presented by Resilience Fitness, the event will help celebrate the club’s move from it’s location at Monarch Park Stadium to its new home at the Toronto City Sports Centre on Curity Avenue in East York.

The Exodus Workout is set for April 16 and will see some 100 participants take part in the five-kilometre run from the Monarch Park location to the Toronto City Sports Centre. The run will be “peppered with short burst, full body workouts with a decidedly Spartan Theme,” said the organizers of the event.

Community members are encouraged to come out and cheer on the participants who will “showcase their inner Spartacus as the chuck spears, push sleds , and run with weights on their back.”

The event will be a fundraiser for Re/MAX Hallmark Giving, , a foundation dedicated to helping youth with needs within our community, making a difference by providing shelter, food, and mentoring programs.

Helping youth is a priority for Resilience Fitness founders Joshua Greenbaum and Andrew Gillis, and the fundraising goal for Saturday’s event is $3,000.

“It’s all in good fun for a great cause, with the added bonus of a close to two-hour inspirational and unconventional workout,” says Gillis. “The funds raised will help young people in the community find themselves through sports and fitness. Josh and I believe that sports help people connect. Teamwork builds friendships and inspire confidence that filters into everyday life. Ultimately, fitness challenges individuals to step into something new and when there’s a breakthrough, the benefit resonates in every aspect of his/her/their lives.”

RE/MAX Hallmark will have a major presence at the event, with many of its sales representatives and administrative staff participating.

“We’re so excited to be part of this extraordinary event,” says Ken McLachlan, CEO. “Josh and Andrew’s commitment to community aligns perfectly with the principles at play at RE/MAX Hallmark. Together, we are steadfast in our efforts to effect change through action.”

Saturday’s run starts at 12:30 p.m. at Monarch Park Stadium, 1 Parkmount Dr., and heads north for a stop at East York Collegiate, 650 Cosburn Ave., before arriving at the Toronto City Sports Centre, 32 Curity Ave.

Tickets for those wishing to take part in the Exodus Workout can be purchased for $20, either in advance or on Saturday, April 16, before the run starts.

For more information, and to purchase participation tickets in advance, please contact Resilience Fitness at 647-969-6831.