Open Doors Spiritual Matters: Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church takes a Lenten journey as Easter approaches

Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church is located at 2029 Gerrard St. E.

By REV. KENESHA BLAKE-NEWELL

The African Methodist Episcopal Church has a rich history and legacy in mission, outreach, education, spiritual empowerment and growth for 235 years worldwide and for over 180 years in Canada.

We believe our mission and advocate for the social, physical and spiritual improvement of people’s life regardless of the tide that we are in.

As the doors have begun to open; the community and the people are emerging from two years of lockdown, solitude and isolation.

Many are still hesitant, fearful and worried for their loved ones safety. Some persons are excited and anticipate long needed vacations, to see and embrace family members and friends and some want just to be able to travel outside of the country.

As we look forward to a post-pandemic life and move into celebrating Easter, the sacrifice of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and His defeat and triumph over death, we must take this journey during Lent to a place of renewal, transformation and expectation.

We cannot and do not want to go back to what we have considered to be pre-pandemic normal.

New doors have been open, new horizons, we have stepped into a new way to do and perceive everything around us.

At Grant AME, this year we are focusing on ‘Being Intentional’ in this Lenten season.

We are intentional about forgiveness, intentional about resisting temptations, intentional about loving, intentional about giving and intentional about community stewardship.

If it’s one thing we have learnt during this pandemic is the uncertainty of life, human frailty and the need for togetherness, connection and relationships.

We have been engaging in daily tasks where we are called upon to be good stewards of what God has given unto us. So our daily tasks require us to be intentional in how we care for the environment, how we use our gifts and talents to help and show love to others.

Other daily tasks also include using our time wisely in prioritizing our daily activities, spending time in prayer, time to pause and breath, and meditate.

We also will be intentional in taking care of our mental and physical well-being, and giving of our resources and of course sharing the love of Christ with others.

The time is now for us to be intentional about wanting renewal, transformation and raising the expectation in our lives and community.

To learn more about Grant African Methodist Episcopal Church and our activities, please visit us at https://www.grantame.com/