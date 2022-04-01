Winter Stations art installations will remain on display along Woodbine Beach until April 10

The One Canada Winter Stations art installation on Woodbine Beach is designed by Alex Feenstra, Megan Haralovich, Zhengyang Hua, Noah Tran, Haley White and Connor Winrow, led by Assistant Professor Afshin Ashari, University of Guelph’s School of Environmental Design and Rural Development.

The 2022 Winter Stations art installation exhibit will be remaining on Woodbine Beach for some extra time this year.

Originally slated to end and be dismantled on March 31, the six installations will now remain on display until April 10.

The installations on display along Woodbine Beach this year are:

ENTER-FACE (from Turkey); Wildlife-guard Chair (from Canada and France); THE HIVE (from Canada); S’winter Station (Ryerson University); Introspection (University of Toronto); and One Canada (University of Guelph). For more on each installation please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/02/19/winter-stations-art-installations-on-woodbine-beach-set-to-officially-launch-on-family-day/

The 2022 installations were officially unveiled on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Winter Stations began in 2015 as a way to highlight the beauty of the Eastern Beaches and make them a destination point for outdoor art installations during the winter. The artworks are set up at the lifeguard stations along Woodbine Beach, and each year an international competition receives entries connected to that year’s Winter Stations’ theme.

The theme for this year was Resilience.

Winter Stations was first launched by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio in 2015. Over the years it has become immensely popular with both local residents and visitors to the Beach. Sponsors for Winter Stations 2022 are The Beach BIA, Minto Communities, Sali Tabacchi Branding and Design, Meevo Digital, RioCan, Demirov, Bara Group, Urban Capital and Waterfront Shores Partners, consisting of Cityzen Group, Tercot Communities, Greybrook Realty and the City of Hamilton.

For more information on Winter Stations, please go to https://winterstations.com/