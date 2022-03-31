Beach Guild of Fine Art hosts online Spring Show and Sale from April 1 to 24

Y. Jamieson’s painting of the Gardener’s Cottage in Kew Gardens is among the works featured at the virtual Spring Show and Sale hosted by the Beach Guild of Fine Art from April 1 to 24.

The Beach Guild of Fine Art (BGFA) is hosting its Spring Art Show and Sale as a virtual event from April 1 to April 24.

The show offers a wide variety of art styles: landscape, figurative, still life to abstract with a great range of mediums including acrylic, oil, mixed media and watercolour.

Each show hosts a core of the Guild members but there are always a few different members who choose to enter and others who for different reasons are not showing any paintings this time.

The BGFA has been an active group of local artists creating in the Beach neighbourhood for close to 30 years.

Members may change but the dedication of the Guild to the promotion of art in the Beach has been a fixed goal since its inception.

During this show some of the artists are going to be donating all or a percentage of specific painting sales to the Red Cross Relief Fund for Ukraine.

The artists have included in their bio or the painting description which of their specific works will be part of this fund-raising effort.

Guild member are hoping in the fall to finally have an in-person show at Beach United Church on Wineva Avenue, but once again felt that due to COVID-19, an online show was the safest way to proceed for this spring.

Shopping online lets people sit in their home, or even wander room to room deciding where the paintings they love will fit best.

Visitors to the online show can tap on the SHOP button and find that the site is easy to navigate and the payment methods are secure.

Online show visitors also get a chance to meet with the individual artists when they arrange for either a pick up or to have the painting delivered.

The Guild members wish they could see their loyal customers in person, but are keeping fingers crossed for the 2022 Fall Show.

For more information, and to view the works of artists in the Spring Art Show and Sale, please go to www.beachartguildshowandsale.ca