Winter Stations on Woodbine Beach enters its final weekend

This weekend is the first full one of spring, and the final one for the 2022 Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach.
The final day for Winter Stations this year is slated to be March 31.
The 2022 installations were officially unveiled on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21.
Winter Stations began in 2015 as a way to highlight the beauty of the Eastern Beaches and make them a destination point for outdoor art installations during the winter. The artworks are set up at the lifeguard stations along Woodbine Beach, and each year an international competition receives entries connected to that year’s Winter Stations’ theme.
The theme for this year was Resilience.
Winter Stations was first launched by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio in 2015. Over the years it has become immensely popular with both local residents and visitors to the Beach. Sponsors for Winter Stations 2022 are The Beach BIA, Minto Communities, Sali Tabacchi Branding and Design, Meevo Digital, RioCan, Demirov, Bara Group, Urban Capital and Waterfront Shores Partners, consisting of Cityzen Group, Tercot Communities, Greybrook Realty and the City of Hamilton.
The six installations for this year are:
They are ENTER-FACE (from Turkey); Wildlife-guard Chair (from Canada and France); THE HIVE (from Canada); S’winter Station (Ryerson University); Introspection (University of Toronto); and One Canada (University of Guelph). For more on each installation please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/02/19/winter-stations-art-installations-on-woodbine-beach-set-to-officially-launch-on-family-day/
In honour of Winter Stations and installation THE HIVE, which was designed by local residents Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert, Carole Wilson sent this poem to Beach Metro Community News:
THE HIVE
Winter station built over a lifeguard site
Artwork competition open day and night
This one is The Hive, a hexagonal station
Like a bee hive, a vibrant honey creation
A wonderful family outing within reach
Examine art forms along the local beach
Look at the world through a lens of design
Capture ideas, your imagination will shine
The Beach stations are strong in the cold
The theme is resilience to teach control
Have strength, you can support diversities
Courage, withstand all kinds of adversities
Artists feel how people show resilience
Through their community, and experience
Artist builds his design entry for the start
On Family Day every year, a world of art
To see more of Carole Wilson’s poetry, please go to:
https://www.facebook.com/neverthesamepoetry