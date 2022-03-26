Winter Stations on Woodbine Beach enters its final weekend

This weekend, March 26 and 27, marks the final weekend for the 2022 Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach. The end of this year's exhibition is March 31. Carole Wilson celebrates THE HIVE, shown above, with a poem. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

This weekend is the first full one of spring, and the final one for the 2022 Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach.

The final day for Winter Stations this year is slated to be March 31.

The 2022 installations were officially unveiled on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Winter Stations began in 2015 as a way to highlight the beauty of the Eastern Beaches and make them a destination point for outdoor art installations during the winter. The artworks are set up at the lifeguard stations along Woodbine Beach, and each year an international competition receives entries connected to that year’s Winter Stations’ theme.

The theme for this year was Resilience.

Winter Stations was first launched by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio in 2015. Over the years it has become immensely popular with both local residents and visitors to the Beach. Sponsors for Winter Stations 2022 are The Beach BIA, Minto Communities, Sali Tabacchi Branding and Design, Meevo Digital, RioCan, Demirov, Bara Group, Urban Capital and Waterfront Shores Partners, consisting of Cityzen Group, Tercot Communities, Greybrook Realty and the City of Hamilton.

The six installations for this year are:

They are ENTER-FACE (from Turkey); Wildlife-guard Chair (from Canada and France); THE HIVE (from Canada); S’winter Station (Ryerson University); Introspection (University of Toronto); and One Canada (University of Guelph). For more on each installation please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/02/19/winter-stations-art-installations-on-woodbine-beach-set-to-officially-launch-on-family-day/

In honour of Winter Stations and installation THE HIVE, which was designed by local residents Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert, Carole Wilson sent this poem to Beach Metro Community News:

THE HIVE

Winter station built over a lifeguard site

Artwork competition open day and night

This one is The Hive, a hexagonal station

Like a bee hive, a vibrant honey creation

A wonderful family outing within reach

Examine art forms along the local beach

Look at the world through a lens of design

Capture ideas, your imagination will shine

The Beach stations are strong in the cold

The theme is resilience to teach control

Have strength, you can support diversities

Courage, withstand all kinds of adversities

Artists feel how people show resilience

Through their community, and experience

Artist builds his design entry for the start

On Family Day every year, a world of art

To see more of Carole Wilson’s poetry, please go to:

https://www.facebook.com/neverthesamepoetry