Live music performances set for this weekend at East York Jam Fest

A number of bands are slated to perform this Saturday and Sunday (March 26 and 27) outside in the courtyard at the East York Civic Centre.

Live music performances will be taking place this weekend at the East York Jam Fest.

The annual music celebration is presented by the Beaches International Jazz Festival. East York Jam Fest is back for spring of 2022 with performances for in-person audiences on Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, in the courtyard of the East York Civic Centre.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the past two East York Jam Fest’s were held as virtual events.

This weekend, though, the performers and the audiences will be both live and in person.

Bands and musicians slated to perform include the Toronto All-Star Big Band, Scarecrow (a tribute to John Mellencamp), We Ain’t Pretty (a tribute to Tom Petty), Just Journey (a tribute to Journey), Old Man Flanagan’s Ghost, Jerome Tucker Band, Ayden Jacobs Band and Destire (a tribute to U2).

Performances will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Performances will take place on Sunday, March 27, from noon to 5 p.m.

The East York Civic Centre is located at 850 Coxwell Ave. Those attending should note that applicable COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the event.

For more information, and a full schedule of band performance times, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/east-york-jam-fest

Admission is free to East York Jam Fest, and sponsors include the Province of Ontario and Canadian Heritage.