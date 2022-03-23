St. Aidan’s Anglican Church set to celebrate re-opening with Open House, special service with Bishop Kevin Robertson

After closure for two years due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and extensive interior renovations, St Aidan’s Anglican Church in the Beach will celebrate its official re-opening this Sunday, March 27.
Located on Queen Street East at Silver Birch Avenue, the church will be also be celebrating its re-opening and its new look with an Open House on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is now a welcoming glass entrance on Queen Street East, an elevator to the lower level, accessibility features throughout and a refurbished interior.
The inside of the church is light, bright and ready to resume serving the community for the next 100 years.
The Open House will feature a self-guided tour and a chance to see the renovated interior as well as information displays on the heritage features of the building and the ministries that are carried out.
On Sunday March 27, at 10:30 am there will be a special service of celebration and blessing, with Bishop Kevin Robertson preaching and presiding. All are welcome to attend.
For more information on St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, please go to www.staidansinthebeach.com
