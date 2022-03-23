East York’s Kam Babulal to be honoured with Agnes Macphail Award at ceremony this Thursday night

Kam Babulal will be presented with the Agnes Macphail Award for her volunteer work in East York at a special online ceremony set for the evening of Thursday, March 24. Photo: Submitted.

Kam Babulal is the recipient of the 2022 Agnes Macphail Award for her many years of volunteer work in the East York community.

She will be presented with the award in an online video ceremony set for the night of Thursday, March 24.

Babulal has held many volunteer social justice leadership positions in East York over numerous years. Her contributions to the community include serving as coordinator for the East York Seniors Christmas Day Dinner, organizing a Community Breakfast programme at Calvin Presbyterian Church, as well as activities at William Burgess School, the East York Soccer Club and other local organizations.

The annual Agnes Macphail Award honours an individual or individuals from the East York community who exemplify the causes that Macphail championed in her long and distinguished career.

Macphail (1890 – 1954) was the first woman elected to the Canadian House of Commons (1921) and the first in the Ontario Legislature (1943). During her years in political office, which included representing the East York area provincially, Macphail focussed on issues of equality rights and social justice.

Those who win the award must be residents of the former Borough of East York and be an outstanding volunteer leader in community life in areas including, but not limited to: women’s rights, fairness to seniors, criminal justice and penal reform, international peace and disarmament and to adequate housing, health care and education.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher said Babulal is an extremely well-deserved winner of this year’s Agnes Macphail Award. Fletcher added that she was delighted that Babulal is a resident of the portion of East York within the Toronto-Danforth riding.

“Kam represents all the true objectives that Agnes fought for everyday of her life – social justice, equality, women’s rights and standing up for her community,” said Fletcher.

Babulal was nominated for the 2022 Agnes Macphail Award by long-time East Yorker Justin Van Dette.

“I’ve known Kam for over 20 years through our East York volunteer activities, which is why I knew she was a natural recipient for the Agnes Macphail Award,” Van Dette told Beach Metro Community News.

“Beyond organizing the East York Seniors Christmas Dinner for almost 25 years, Kam is a strong community voice. She has also been an active volunteer over the years with William Burgess School, East York Soccer and supporting those that need it most with meals at Calvin Presbyterian Church. All this work is done as a volunteer. I was very happy to nominate Kam for the Agnes Macphail Award. She goes above and beyond to help the community.”

The online video presentation ceremony begins at 7 p.m. on March 24 and can be viewed at the City of Toronto’s You Tube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/thecityoftoronto

Please note those viewing the ceremony must sign in to post during the ceremony.

More details and a link to the ceremony will be posted on the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awardstributes/awards/agnes-macphail-award

To receive the ceremony link by email, please contact: agnesmacphailaward@toronto.ca

Also, at the ceremony there will be a donation presentation made to the charity selected by Babulal, the Community Breakfast program at Calvin Presbyterian Church.

Those wishing to contribute to this charity can do so online at www.canadahelps.org on the East York Foundation page – mentioning you are contributing to the Agnes Macphail Award.