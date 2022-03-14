Police seek public’s help finding missing woman, 48, last seen in Withrow Park area

Mavis Shulman, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the area of Withrow Park.

Mavis Shulman, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the area of the park which is located south of Danforth Avenue between Logan and Carlaw avenues.

Police said she is Métis and is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with a medium build and short blonde hair.

Police said there is no known clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com