Musical lecture series set for Beach United to examine the roots of jazz and swing

Billie Holiday will be among the artists featured during the four-part lecture series hosted by musicologist Dr. Mike Daley at Beach United Church. The first of the four lectures is set for March 21.

A four-part musical lecture series by Dr. Mike Daley will take place at Beach United Church starting on the morning of Monday, March 21

Participants can learn about jazz from New Orleans, Big Band Swing, and the roots of jazz in West Africa and more at the lectures which are slated for March 21 and 28, and April 4 and 11. The lectures can be attended in person at Beach United Church, and all take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Musicologist Daley will lead the lectures which are entertaining and informative.

Those who cannot attend in person can view video recordings of the lectures online once they have taken place.

Each of the four lectures is illustrated with rare photos, video clips and music selections from artists such as Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Cab Calloway, and Benny Goodman.

The March 21 lecture is titled Way Down Yonder in New Orleans: Roots and Branches of Traditional Jazz.

The March 28 lecture is titled Big City Noise: Jazz in Chicago and New York in the 1920s.

The April 4 lecture is titled Swing That Music: The Big Band Era.

The April 11 lecture is titled K.C. Moan: Swing in Kansas City and the Territories.

Cost to attend is $100 for all four lectures. Single lectures can be attended at a cost of $30 each.

More information on purchasing tickets, and also how to watch videos of the lectures online, is available at www.eventbrite.ca/e/jazz-from-new-orleans-to-big-band-swing-tickets-261791123297