Sunday Fun Day event at Legion Branch 11 hosts early St. Patrick’s Day celebration

The Sunday Fun Day event on March 13 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 will feature an early St. Patrick's Day celebration.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 gets a jump on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a Sunday Fun Day event on March 13.

Located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue, the Branch’s event takes place from 1 to 7 p.m.

There is no charge to attend.

A dinner will be served at 4 p.m., but all available tickets for that have already been sold.

However, everyone is still welcome to attend without a dinner ticket. Those attending are reminded that they are not allowed to bring outside food or drinks in.

There will be entertainment from Gary Peters from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to wear their “green” and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) a bit early.