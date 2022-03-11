Sunday Fun Day event at Legion Branch 11 hosts early St. Patrick’s Day celebration

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 gets a jump on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a Sunday Fun Day event on March 13.
Located at 9 Dawes Rd., just south of Danforth Avenue, the Branch’s event takes place from 1 to 7 p.m.
There is no charge to attend.
A dinner will be served at 4 p.m., but all available tickets for that have already been sold.
However, everyone is still welcome to attend without a dinner ticket. Those attending are reminded that they are not allowed to bring outside food or drinks in.
There will be entertainment from Gary Peters from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Those attending are encouraged to wear their “green” and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) a bit early.
