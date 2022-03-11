Light It Up 2022 lantern parade in Crescent Town will welcome Spring Equinox

The Light It Up 2022 community lantern parade is set to take place on the night of Sunday, March 20, to welcome the Spring Equinox. The parade will start at Dentonia Park and work its way through the Crescent Town neighbourhood. Photo: East End Arts website.

A community Lantern Parade to welcome the Spring Equinox is set for the Crescent Town area on the night of Sunday, March 20.

The Light It Up 2022 parade will begin at 7:15 p.m., starting at the east end of the parking lot of Dentonia Park and then heading into Crescent Town.

“On Spring Equinox, day and night are equal, light and dark are in perfect balance – it’s a time to rejoice! Let’s celebrate the return of the sun, of balance, and of the love that got us through the dark of a second pandemic winter by filling the east end with light – inside lanterns,” said a release from East End Arts about the parade.

Spring officially arrives this year at 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, March 20.

The Light It Up 2022 parade is being organized by East End Arts, Shadowland Theatre and Workman Arts.

“You and your family are invited to join us in this free, accessible, and fun opportunity to create your own lantern of light and love, and share your lantern in our Light It Up Parade… Alternatively, you can also light your lantern up at home, and then bring your lanterns out to your porch, balcony, driveway, or window to mark the equinox and share light with your neighbours,’ said the press release.

In advance of the parade, local lantern making workshops are being planned to take place at the Crescent Town Club, 2A The Market Place, on March 17 and on the afternoon of Saturday, March 19.

For more info taking part in one of the workshops, please go to https://eastendarts.ca/light-it-up-lantern-celebration-2022/

Parade participants who want to make their own lanterns at home can also learn how to do so at the East End Arts website.