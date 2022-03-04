Glen Ames school robotics team Box To The Future set to compete in Ontario Innovation Celebration

Members of the Glen Ames Senior Public School Box To The Future robotics team are Charlotte B., Matty C., Michael W., Martin K., Rowan S., Noah B., Johnny C., Noraiz S., Matthew P., and Cecily M.

The Glen Ames Senior Public School robotics team Box To The Future will be competing in the Ontario Innovation Celebration on Saturday, March 5.

The team qualified for the event due to their strong showing at the recent Eastern Ontario championships, in when they finished third out of 23 entries.

The Glen Ames team competes in the FIRST Lego League (FLL).

The Ontario Innovation Celebration recognizes the top 15 projects/inventions in the province as determined by earlier FIRST FLL competitions.

The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League is part of an international alliance of educators challenging young students to find solutions to real-world issues using Lego Mindstorms technology. This kind of Lego sees students put their coding skills to the test while using Lego hardware and software.

The real-world challenge that the Glen Ames team members have taken on is how to use technology and robotics to help people, especially seniors and those with mobility issues, make sure their prescription medicines can be safely and legally delivered to them at their homes.

The Glen Ames’ Box To The Future, describes the FedRx solution this way:

“Many people, particularly seniors, people with tight schedules, and people with mobility issues, find it difficult to pick up their prescriptions. Prescriptions can now be delivered to your home, however, with current regulations a signature is always required. This is not always possible while targeting a busy or older audience. As a result, we developed an accessible solution. We built an electronic safety lock box that digitally signs and accepts your medication in a COVID safe, hands-free way.”

Basically, FedRx is a secure box at your door or in your building lobby that can be used for delivery people to drop off prescription medicines for specific people safely.

Along with taking part in the March 5 Ontario Innovation Celebration, the Box To The Future team will also be competing in the Canada Cup from May 16 to 21. That event consists of the top 24 teams from across Canada.

Since travel is limited for students due to COVID-19 protocols, the Glen Ames team will be competing virtually in both upcoming events.

Members of the Box To The Future team are Charlotte B., Matty C., Michael W., Martin K., Rowan S., Noah B., Johnny C., Noraiz S., Matthew P., and Cecily M. The team’s teacher-coach is Luke Martin.