Know More Silence Showcase event celebrates Black heritage and businesses

Local musician and writer Abeena Samm presents the Know More Silence Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 26.

East Toronto musician and writer Abeena Samm and the Recognize Your Face Marketplace Ministry will host a Black History Month event on the night of Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Know More Silence Showcase takes place at the Lola Lounge, 40 Kensington Market, starting at 8 p.m. There will also a live stream of the showcase.

Samm said the purpose of Know More Silence is to celebrate Black heritage and to encourage people to shop locally and support small Black-owned businesses.

She said a One-Day Shut Down of shopping at big box stores on March 1 is being encouraged as part of the initiative.

For more information on the Know More Silence Showcase taking place on Feb. 26, and on how to access the livestream of the event, please go to https://www.abeenasamm.com/ or https://www.recognizeyourface.com/